The home-based Super Eagles failed to secure a place in the main West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup following a 1-2 loss to the Hawks of Togo on Sunday in Senegal.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Togolese, who were the better side in the encounter, took the lead in the 16th minute through Moise Kossivi Adjah.The Eagles rallied back and got a well-deserved equaliser in the 33rd minute, courtesy of Sikiru Alimi’s fine strike.Kangnivi Tchoutchoui netted the winning goal for the Togolese two minutes before the break.NAN also reports that the Hawks had defeated Nigeria 4-1 in the first leg of their 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) final qualifying round fixture on Sept. 22 in Lome.Both teams will clash for a third time in recent weeks on Oct. 19 in Nigeria, to decide who will feature in next year’s CHAN in Cameroon.