Fast-rising music star, Zlatan Ibile, was recently spotted energetically leading praise and worship songs at what appeared to be a music rehearsal.



In the series of videos shared on the singer’s Instagram page, he teamed up the performance with his signature Zanku dance moves. He even urged fans to book him for night vigils.

