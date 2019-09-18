Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

In Nigeria, it's normal for you to see people in public buses either preach the gospel or sell stuff, e.g medicine but what is unusual is two passengers fighting for supremacy over who to preach.Well, this happened recently in a public bus in Imo state, two passengers made it their duty to be the author of confusion as they each battled for who to preach to other passengers.Watch video below: