Just recently, the Nigerian social media was rent with the news of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, raining insults on her colleague, Toyin Abraham, as she claimed that she was living a fake life and that she even gave birth to her son at a local traditional home because she could not afford a proper hospital abroad like she let fans believe.





”Toyin, it took you 10 days after you gave birth before announcing to the world. Why? You gave birth at a traditional birth attendant facility in Lagos but sold a lie that you gave birth abroad. You now hired a costumier to take photos for Instagram sake. Toyin, you said I am jealous of your success. Which success? Do you have a house? You don’t even have a car?

The baby you gave birth to is like my grandchild because I have a grown up daughter who can give birth. Just because we are all wearing jeans you think I am your mate? You are a failure.”Lizzy Anjorin had claimed.

Well, Toyin has responded to Anjorin’s claims by releasing a video with the help of her publicist where some details about her life was explained as she showed fans the standard hospital where she gave birth to her son, Ire.





In the short documentary, it was revealed that the new mother delivered her child at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state. She also revealed that although she traveled out to give birth to her son but returned home because she wanted her family and friends around and she trusted the services of the hospital where she gave birth.

''Because I trust you people, I decided to have my baby in Nigeria. I actually travelled but I came back. I said I am coming back, let me have my baby in Nigeria because I want to be around everybody'' she said

It was also explained in the video that Toyin bought her first house in Ibadan in 2018. It was also gathered that she moved from Lekki County Estate to Prime waters, also in Lekki, over two years ago. This was to quell the claims of Lizzy Anjorin who explained in her explosive interview that Toyin does not have a house or a car.





Watch the video below

