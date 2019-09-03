 VIDEO: There’s no justification for attacks on foreign nationals -South Africa President | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: There's no justification for attacks on foreign nationals -South Africa President

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, has condemned the recent attacks on foreign nationals by South Africans.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he has asked the ministers in charge of security to monitor the situation and to find ways of stopping the violence.

On Sunday, a South African mob poured into the streets raiding shops and attacking Africans from other countries.

Nigerians living in the country have been targets of most of the attacks.



The federal government summoned South Africa’s high commissioner to Nigeria on Tuesday to register its displeasure over the incident.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned trip to South Africa is now uncertain following the latest attacks. 




