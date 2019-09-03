



Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, has condemned the recent attacks on foreign nationals by South Africans.





In a tweet on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said he has asked the ministers in charge of security to monitor the situation and to find ways of stopping the violence.





On Sunday, a South African mob poured into the streets raiding shops and attacking Africans from other countries.





Nigerians living in the country have been targets of most of the attacks.





The federal government summoned South Africa’s high commissioner to Nigeria on Tuesday to register its displeasure over the incident.





President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned trip to South Africa is now uncertain following the latest attacks.

I condemn the violence that has been spreading around a number of our provinces in the strongest terms. I’m convening the ministers in the security cluster today to make sure that we keep a close eye on these acts of wanton violence and find ways of stopping them. pic.twitter.com/sizZkwIyPO September 3, 2019

