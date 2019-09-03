



South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Michael Mkongi, has told the rainbow nation that the occupation of the country by foreign nationals in their thousands must now be debated.





Mkongi, who spoke at a press conference in a video seen by NigerianEye, said the attack on foreign nationals by South Africans, cannot be described as xenophobia but a fight to secure the country.





He said after fighting off white rule, it will not be acceptable to now be dominated by foreign nationals in their own country.





Mkongi, who spoke specifically on the attack on foreigners in Hillbrow, said the community is occupied by over 80 per cent foreigners.

He said it was a dangerous development for the country and its future.





He said the houses being occupied there are those that South Africans in the middle class should be using and could also be given to students who are just leaving the university.





He said: “How can a city in South Africa be 80 per cent foreign nationals?





“That is dangerous.

“… South Africans have surrendered their own city to foreign nationals.”

Mkongi said the danger also arises that if the entire South Africa is dominated by foreign nationals, they could end up with a foreign president in the future.

