

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken about some deficiencies in the traditional and social media and called for more factual reporting. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has spoken about some deficiencies in the traditional and social media and called for more factual reporting.





He spoke on Thursday night at a dinner organised by the state house communications team for head of media practitioners in Abuja.





The highlight of his speech was a video catalogue of memes about him and President Muhammadu Buhari.











“I see quite a few memes that “roast” me on social media and to be honest, I find some of them creative and funny.

For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous”.





Watch the video:









For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous🤦🏾‍♂️😂 I see quite a few memes that "roast" me on social media and to be honest, I find some of them creative and funny.For example, it appears every photograph of me talking to the President must be characterized as though I am saying something mischievous🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/n4fRu8BfYY September 14, 2019

Nevertheless, he said he is a firm believer in the freedom of press, whether it is responsible press or irresponsible press.





“I am thankful for the help and support we get everyday from the press and to say for good or for ill, at all times, whether you report nicely or not so nicely, we will always be friends and partners





“What is often lacking though is the deliberate or advertent lack of curiosity about facts.See the issue on the President’s WAEC certificate, one would have thought that a simple investigation by the media houses would establish the truth or falsehood of the matter.





“With the ubiquity and anonymity of social media, everyday problems of a free press are becoming complex. There was a video of an occurrence in India showing some people jumping out of a burning high-rise building in May.





“This provocative and FAKE video had a woman cursing the President and I, our families and generations”.





In a tweet, he also recalled a fake news published about him in the social media that he had resigned some months to the February 23 election.





“My elderly Aunt called me in February just before the elections and asked why I resigned. I told her I didn’t but she was convinced and insisted I did because she had read it on WhatsApp.Media is powerful, social media is perhaps, even more so”, he said.













Media is powerful, social media is perhaps, even more so. My elderly Aunt called me in February just before the elections and asked why I resigned. I told her I didn't but she was convinced and insisted I did because she had read it on WhatsApp.Media is powerful, social media is perhaps, even more so. pic.twitter.com/a30ZsUDWsV September 14, 2019

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday