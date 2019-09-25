Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has told her fellow ladies not to sell their body in a quest to get the new iPhone 11.In a post she shared on Instragam, Tonto flaunted her new phone which goes for N600k, and said she bought it with her own money and that there is nothing special about the phone.Tonto bought three pieces, one for herself, one for her dad and one for another person who she did not reveal.In a video she posted online, she said“There is nothing special about the phone. Don’t hustle. Don’t sleep with 100 men to get this phone. I just bought it with my own money. There is nothing special. Girls don’t fool yourself. It’s just a phone.”E no pass call and text ooo.. No wound yaself mu sisters… Take it easy on your pussy!!!”Watch the video below;