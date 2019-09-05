Opeyemi, wife of Omoyele Sowore, politician and activist, has demanded an immediate release of her husband.





The Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Sowore at his hotel in Lagos on August 3, two days to the #RevolutionNow protest convened by the activist.





He was later transferred to Abuja while the secret police secured a court order to detain him for 45 days.





In an application filed at a federal high court in Abuja two weeks after his arrest, the DSS accused Sowore of conspiring with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The DSS also alleged that he held a series of meetings with some foreign collaborators outside Nigeria, including Dubai, where millions of dollars were given to him to sponsor a widespread attack on Nigeria with a view to violently removing Buhari.





But speaking when she featured on Democracy Now, a news programme in the US, Sowore’s wife said her husband has never been to Dubai.





She also narrated how her husband contacted her, via text message, shortly before he was picked up.





The woman said he had been in solitary confinement, adding that she and her children had spoken to him just twice since his arrest.





Watch the video below:

Video credit: Democracy Now

