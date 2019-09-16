Uzoma Day Omenka, manager to renowned singer, Majek Fashek, has debunked claims that Majek Fashek is dead.
Uzo made this known via a new video to quell death rumour making the rounds about the rainmaker crooner.
Standing in front of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, shot Sunday, 15 September, the manager thanked Nigerians for their constant support both financially and spiritually.
“For those praying for Majek, I want to say your prayers are working as he is improving by the day. He is not dead, the least he needs now his death rumour, “He needs your prayers and finance to get better, we need help…”
View this post on Instagram
Majek Fashek is Alive pls share this video all fans well wishers and Jah people pls let’s continue praying for him and stop listening to people doing propaganda and scandals .........he is improving gradually,responding to treatments ,greetings from the legendary Majek Fashek. Also pls to get better Info contact us here .....or through our numbers or watsap +2348023689650/+447448512502/+16822466621 official_majekfashek pls share in all platforms.
