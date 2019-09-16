View this post on Instagram

Majek Fashek is Alive pls share this video all fans well wishers and Jah people pls let’s continue praying for him and stop listening to people doing propaganda and scandals .........he is improving gradually,responding to treatments ,greetings from the legendary Majek Fashek. Also pls to get better Info contact us here .....or through our numbers or watsap +2348023689650/+447448512502/+16822466621 official_majekfashek pls share in all platforms.