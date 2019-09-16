 VIDEO: Majek Fashek not dead- Manager declares | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Majek Fashek not dead- Manager declares

1:45 PM 0
A+ A-

Uzoma Day Omenka, manager to renowned singer, Majek Fashek, has debunked claims that Majek Fashek is dead.

Uzo made this known via a new video to quell death rumour making the rounds about the rainmaker crooner.

Standing in front of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, shot Sunday, 15 September, the manager thanked Nigerians for their constant support both financially and spiritually.


“For those praying for Majek, I want to say your prayers are working as he is improving by the day. He is not dead, the least he needs now his death rumour, “He needs your prayers and finance to get better, we need help…”




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top