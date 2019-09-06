Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, begged Nigerians to pardon President Buhari on his certificate while appearing on Channels Television Sunrise Daily today September 6.
When asked about Buhari's missing certificate, Lai Mohammed said the Nigerian President deserves to be pardoned because its been 53 years since he left secondary school and he doesn't even know where he kept it.
