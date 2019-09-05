Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku a.k.a Killz took to his Instagram page on Thursday 5th of September 2019, to declare how he was harassed, robbed and kidnapped by suspected members of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).





Ikechukwu noted that he was kidnapped by SARS two minutes away from his house, adding that he was made to exhaust his ATM allowance.





In his words:”I was kidnapped by SARS last night. Two mins away from my house, taken to Lagos island and made to exhaust my atm allowance or i would be killed and no one would know..

Not by armed robbers. But when u are robbed and they are armed fully , 5 ak-47’s . Blows to the head and bundled into a vehicle. Isnt it the same thing. And then after u will now tell me our govt is working. Things are in place. Bla bla. Let me tell u now straight up. I dont care who u are , if u are rolling solo in this town and sars get u.





Day or night. If they get ur phone. Its over for u. They dont have names or numbers on their uniforms. They literally said to me ” na u burn this our hilux here yesterday abii” . Acting like they didnt know who i was and were gonna rope me in anything they felt or do with me what they would. After collecting all the money in lagos island they start laughing telling me im too stubborn that when will i introduce them to don jazzy. Oh so u know me. One even bragged about working alot with wazobiafm. Thanx for that info at least now i have a point to start my own investigation. I couldve been shot and left in the dark space on thst dark road. No id no phone . Who would id me. Who would be looking for me for days? Afterall my people saw me enter uber heading home. On the island. Shey im safe. Good morning.





Its a good day to be alive. I dont even know what hashtag to put sef. Its ok. I recorded a video initially from when I got home last night but it was too long and it made me cry again. So i just said lemme just yan straight no need for in the moment . Just the facts. We are not safe. End of story. Know as u dey take move.





Shout out to @@chris_yaks who was with me thru the whole ordeal. I hope say u dey alright”.





Recall that back in April, the singer had warned of what will happen if any official of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) ever try to harass him the way they harass other Nigerian citizens.





The entertainer shared a heartbreaking video of SARS officials harassing and beating a man because he refused to let them search his phone.

