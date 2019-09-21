 VIDEO: Commotion as Naira Marley gets barred from performing at UNILAG | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Fans of hip-hop artiste, Naira Marley protested on Friday night when the crooner was stopped from performing at a show inside the campus of the University of Lagos, Akoka

According to findings, the decision to stop Naira Marley from performing stems from his poor public perception and ongoing court case over cyber fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The event planned by a mobile phone manufacturer took place at the Sports Centre of the institution.




