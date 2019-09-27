Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian comedians, Basketmouth, Chigurl, Ushebebe, IK Osakioduwa, on Thursday, paid a surprise visit To Big Brother Naija Housemates.The entertainers visited the house not just to interact and entertain the housemates, but to also judge their comedy talentsHousemates were tasked to prepare a comic play for their final task presentation.Recall that Nollywood stars, Patience Ozorkwo, AKA Mama G, Chinedu Ikedieze, Maiatafo, Osas Ighodaro, Akande Dakore, Mr Ibru and Lala Akindoju on Wednesday visited housemates in the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show.The actors during their visit, advised housemates on how to use the platform wisely.Big Brother also surprised housemates with dinner after welcoming the superstars.The housemates were advised to show good character, be committed in their work and give back to the society.See video: