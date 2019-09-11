

Damini Ogulu, Afro-fusion sensation better known as Burna Boy, is making sure “bad energy stays far away” from him as he recently called out a fan for not ‘encouraging’ him during his Atlanta show and refunded his money. Damini Ogulu, Afro-fusion sensation better known as Burna Boy, is making sure “bad energy stays far away” from him as he recently called out a fan for not ‘encouraging’ him during his Atlanta show and refunded his money.





The ‘Ye’ crooner delivered an electrifying performance at the ‘Burna Boy Concert: The After-party’ in Atlanta, Georgia, US.





In a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, the singer is seen taking some money out of his pocket and giving it to a fan, thereafter, asking the fan to “go home”.





“Oga go home, go home. Escort this guy out of this place please, this guy is annoying me,” he said.

He moves to the other side of the stage to address another fan and questions his reason for being there.





“This guy too, you in green, why are you here? Yes, you! Why are you here? Because of him, ok excuse,” he asks as he walks back to the centre of the stage.





The award-winning singer then demands security moves the previous fan to the back. He also describes what he expects from fans in the front rows.





“Security carry this guy commot for my front. You can go to the back though, you can’t stay in the front. The front is for my normal die-hard Burna Boy fans,” he said.





“Everyone that has been right there with me. Everyone that understands what the f*ck I do this for, everyone that sees my soul, my sweat, my blood and tears that I put into this music and every performance.





“I do this sh*t for you from the bottom of my heart, I don’t come here to play. If you want to come here to do a fashion show or come here to look at me, go to the f*ckin church. Do you understand?





“So my brother please move, your face is not encouraging me”.





The talented singer later enjoyed a dance-off with the fan in question in a later part of the show.





Burna Boy recently released his album ‘African Giant’ that became the highest-ranking African album ever on the UK albums chart.





“Anybody”, a track off the album also featured on ‘Ballers’, a popular American TV series.





Watch the video below:

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday