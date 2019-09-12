Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Nigerian singer, Blackface has condemned the lyrics of Tiwa Savage. The opinionated ex-bandmate of 2face Idibia made this known during a chat on Max Fm.Speaking about the quality of lyrics in today’s Nigerian music, the ‘Hard Life’ singer said:”The lyrics became flimsy and some people lost the sense of who they are. I started hearing some ladies doing songs in ways ladies are not supposed to be perceived. When a lady is telling you some things that don’t really count like ‘Sho ma gbe mi lole’.His statement has triggered a myriad of reactions from social media users.@Mc Macopolo said: He has a valid point. My problem is that he does not seem to know which age range his daughter is. But his point is valid”.@Taymiepepper:” This guy can’t blow with all these stepping on toes”“Someone that does not know the exact age of his kids should not be taken serious, my own problem is the person that found him worthy to be interviewed”, another social media user said.As at the time of filing this report, Tiwa Savage is yet to react to Blackface’ scathing criticism.