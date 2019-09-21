



Some residents of Oworonshoki community in Lagos State, took to Facebook to make claims of a bird turning into an old woman today September 21.

Sharing videos and photos to back claims of the incident which reportedly occurred at No. 39 Miyaki Street in Oworonshoki, the Facebook users said the old woman confessed to coming to the Lagos community to attack a pregnant woman.













Here are some of the Facebook posts and the video below;

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday