Some youth broke into an office belonging to MTN in Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja, on Wednesday, vandalising some equipment.





In the video, one of the attackers could be seen destroying MTN solar power box known as “Lumos Mobile Electricity”, while another carted away with a television set.





This happened less than 24 hours after protesters set an MTN office on fire in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo state.





There have been reprisal attacks on South African businesses in the country since the latest round of assaults on Nigerian citizens in South Africa.

The management of the telecommunication giant had earlier announced a closure of all its service outlets and offices nationwide.





Watch video below:

