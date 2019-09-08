



The Enugu state police command says a student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), on Saturday, drank a substance believed to be ‘sniper’ insecticide in a bid to take her life.





Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s public relations officer (PRO), disclosed this in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Sunday.





According to him, the student was, however, responding to treatment.





Amaraizu said that the attempted suicide happened at 8.00 a.m. on Saturday.









“She allegedly drank a substance believed to be ‘Sniper’ insecticide with a view to taking her life.





“Odoh was, however, promptly rushed to the Royal Cross Hospital, Nsukka, where she is being revived.”





According to the spokesman, a full scale investigation into the incident is being carried out by the police.





“Information from some sympathisers are pointing toward depression over an unresolved issue. The victim is now responding to treatment in the hospital,’’ he said.





In May, TheCable Lifestyle reported how Chukwuemeka Akachi, a young Nigerian poet and an alumnus of UNN, had taken his own life after penning a suicide note on Facebook.





In that same month, a 22-year-old candidate of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had attempted suicide over his low scores in the April exam.

