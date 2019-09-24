



The United Nations has appointed Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Group, and Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, as part of 27 global leaders to combat malnutrition across the world.





The appointment was made by António Guterres, the secertary-general of the United Nations, as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms.





According to a statement released by SUN to this effect, the leaders will meet on September 24 to take a decision on the continuation of the SUN Movement into its third phases (2021-2025).





The leaders will also make commitments to achieve its objectives – looking toward the 2020 Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit.

One in three people suffer from malnutrition the world over and 149 million girls and boys are stunted, a trend the group is set up to stop and reverse.





The 27 people appointed to the group are:





Akinwumi ADESINA (Nigeria),

President, African Development Bank

Aliko DANGOTE (Nigeria)

Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group

Manal AL ALEM (Jordan), Chef

Reem Ebrahim AL-HASHIMI (UAE),

Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation

Mercedes ARÁOZ FERNÁNDEZ (Peru),

Vice-President, Republic of Peru

Inger ASHING (SWEDEN),

CEO, Save the Children International

Cherrie ATILANO (Philippines),

Founder and CEO, Agrea Agricultural Systems Internaional Inc.

Alicia BÁRCENA IBARRA , (Mexico)

Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

David BEASLEY (USA)

Executive Director, World Food Programme

Martin CHUNGONG (Cameroon),

Secretary General, Inter Parliamentary Union

Josefa Leonel CORREIA SACKO (Angola),

Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission

Annette DIXON (New Zealand)

Vice President Human Development, World Bank

Chris ELIAS (United States of America)

President of Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Shenggen FAN (China),

Director General, International Food Policy Research Institute

Henrietta H. FORE (USA)

Executive Director, UNICEF and Chair of the SUN Movement Lead Group

Sophie HEALY-THOW (Ireland),

Youth Leader

Daniel KABLAN DUNCAN, (Côte d’Ivoire),

Vice President Côte d’Ivoire

Monica Katebe MUSONDA (Zambia),

Founder and CEO, Java Foods

Jakaya KIKWETE (Tanzania)

Former President United Republic of Tanzania, Kikwete Foundation

Shinichi KITAOKA (Japan),

President Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Maryam MONSEF (Canada),

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Canada

David NABARRO (United Kingdom),

Sustainable Development Facilitator, 4SD

Sania NISHTAR (Pakistan),

Founder and President, Heartfile Foundation

Inia SERUIRATU (Fiji),

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fiji

Feike SIJBESMA (The Netherlands),

CEO, Royal Dutch DSM

Gunhild Anker STORDALEN (Norway),

Founder and President, EAT Foundation

Gerda VERBURG (The Netherlands),

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Coordinator of the SUN Movement

