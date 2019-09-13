



Oluwaleke Yisa, a homeless Nigerian, has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for threatening to stab immigration officials in the United Kingdom.





According to Daily Mail, Yisa, 30, walked into an immigration centre in London on August 20 with a large kitchen knife because he wanted to be deported, but his case was not treated as priority.





Yisa was reported to have lived seven years in London without a home.





During his appointment at the centre, he told officials he was desperate to leave the country. He also said he wanted to use the knife found in his bag to stab people.

During the hearing of his case at the Inner London Crown Court, Nicholas Mesure, the prosecuting counsel, said Yisa was kicked out of the church he was staying and had nowhere to stay again.





“Mr. Yisa left his bag behind as he went through security… nobody bothered to make sure the bag was searched,” he said.





“He went up to the counter and spoke to a member of staff. She asked him some of the standard questions, and he became very irritated and aggressive as the questions progressed.





“He then said things like I want to leave this f*****g country.





“He said he had the item to stab people, which was obviously of some concern. He told the police that he was homeless.





“He said he had been living in a church and had been thrown out of the church. He made it quite clear he did not want to be in the United Kingdom any longer.





“He hasn’t been served deportation papers. I do not think immigration is treating him as a priority case.”





The judge convicted Yisa for possessing dangerous weapons.





“After release you will remain under supervision for another year, unless you leave this country before then,” the judge said.





“I hope you are successful getting back to Nigeria. I strongly recommend you contact the Nigerian embassy, it will be able to assist you.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday