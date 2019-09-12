



Ismaeel Ahmed, senior special assistant to the president on social investment programmes (SIP), says the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the tribunal is not unexpected.





The presidential election petition tribunal had dismissed the petition challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.





At its sitting on Wednesday, the tribunal said the petition filed by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lacked merit.





In a statement, Ahmed said though Atiku had the right to challenge Buhari’s victory in court, the resources and time could have been well spent on focusing in the already agenda of moving the country forward.

“The judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal striking out the petition of the PDP and its candidate in the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, and affirming the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls is one that we did not see as unexpected,” he said.





“A genuine electoral mandate was given to us in February that truly reflected the mood and political reality in the country. We didn’t win in any state that we didn’t have a strong wind going into the elections.





“As a matter of fact we lost in states that we could have won if we were to do what PDP was used to doing during elections. We wouldn’t have lost Abuja, or Oyo or Imo or Edo where we had APC Governors and a federal government. This was an extremely fair contest with results that reflect the mood of the country at the time and we won squarely as the courts have affirmed today.





“No one in this country can contest President Buhari’s appeal and popular support.”





“Many Nigerians do not just love president Buhari because he is loveable, but they cherish the qualities and charisma he brings to the table. He is a man of determination, he has an unassailable public profile that speaks humility and integrity, he is focused and has Nigeria’s interests at heart.





“President Buhari is a patriot.





“His sacrifices and commitments to this country are a matter of public knowledge and record. So it is not surprising to see that Nigerians went to the polls to vote him overwhelmingly. I was confident of our victory from the start and I was also confident that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal would only affirm this victory.





Ahmed said since the president’s victory had been affirmed, the next task before the government is to deliver on the promises made during the elections.





