Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba has upheld the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is now the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.It was gathered Mr. Harrison Akpojaro, candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and opponent to Oborevwori in the March 9, 2019 House of Assembly election, had dragged the Speaker to election petition tribunal, contesting the outcome of the election.In a swift reaction, the Speaker has dedicated his victory at the election petition tribunal to God and the people of Okpe State Constituency just as he extended hands of fellowship to his opponents.While thanking God Almighty for the victory, the Speaker in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, restated his confidence in the judiciary as the bastion of hope for the common man.Oborevwori reiterated that his victory at the election petition tribunal was a true reflection of the wishes of his constituents, adding that the affirmation of his victory at the polls by the tribunal is a call for greater service.The Speaker, who was full of gratitude, called on his opponent to join hands with him to improve on the well-being of the people of the constituency.He thanked the people for their continued support and prayers for him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, assuring that he would not relent in his resolve to attract more development to the area.