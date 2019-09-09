Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Monday sacked the lawmaker representing Ikwo\Ezza South Federal Constituency, Lazarus Ogbee and declared Chinedu Ogar of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner.Ogbee, who contested the 2019 election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).The Justice Sika Henry Aprioku-led tribunal also declared his opponent and plaintiff in the matter, Ogar of the APC as the winner of the election.Ogar of the APC had challenged the results of the election, claiming that his votes were erroneously reduced by the electoral umpire, INEC to favour the PDP candidate.The tribunal agreed with the petitioner and restored the votes cancelled in over 10,000 wards by INEC.The final results of the election should be 36,238 votes for the APC as against PDP’s 33,263 votes.The tribunal directed the electoral umpire to immediately issue the APC candidate certificate of return and withdraw the one issued earlier to the PDP candidate.