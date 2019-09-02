An election petitions tribunal in Osogbo, Osun state has removed Bamidele Salam as a member of the house of representatives, representing Ede federal constituency.
The tribunal nullified the election of Salam, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the grounds of electoral malpractices.
It cancelled results from certain units in four local government areas in the constituency and ordered a rerun election in those areas.
The panel also declared the state assembly election in Obokun state constituency inconclusive, removing Adewumi Adeyemi, a member of the PDP, was declared winner of the election.
It also ordered a rerun election in four units where the exercise was cancelled. But it upheld the election of Mulikat Abiola, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as member representing Ifelodun state constituency.
