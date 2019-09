Ede federal constituency. An election petitions tribunal in Osogbo, Osun state has removed Bamidele Salam as a member of the house of representatives, representingEde federal constituency.





The tribunal nullified the election of Salam, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on the grounds of electoral malpractices.





in those areas. It cancelled results from certain units in four local government areas in the constituency and ordered a rerun electionin those areas.





The panel also declared the state assembly election in Obokun state constituency inconclusive, removing Adewumi Adeyemi, a member of the PDP, was declared winner of the election.





It also ordered a rerun election in four units where the exercise was cancelled. But it upheld the election of Mulikat Abiola, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as member representing Ifelodun state constituency.









Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday