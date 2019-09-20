The Alaafin of Oyo’s youngest Wife, Queen Badira Ola has reacted to the ongoing saga between Actress Lizzy and Toyin Abraham.





Distancing herself and her husband from actress Lizzy Anjorin who is more like a daughter to the Alaafin, the Queen and mother of three boys said “no one should tag her Husband to the drama and that her husband Biological Children doesn’t do shit on Social Media.”

This was after an IG user brought it to her notice and asked her to help calm Lizzy Anjorin away from her attack on Toyin Abraham.





“Please ma. Please discuss with Kabiyesi to calm Aunt Liz Anjorin down. I know daddy is the only one that can calm her down. It’s getting out of hand. Please intervene”, the IG user wrote to her.













Despite Lizzy Anjorin bagging a title in the Alaafin’s palace, the Olori still believes she’s not worthy enough to make them wade into her personal affair.





According to Olori Ajoke Adeyemi, Lizzy Anjorin is no daughter of the Alaafin, because no daughter of his will take to social media to wash their dirty linen.









The beef between Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham have been over accusations caused by the actions of trolls on social media.





According to Lizzy Anjorin, Toyin Abraham has been using fake IG accounts to troll fellow celebrities which includes her.

