



Just recently, it was reported that some Nigerian youths, under the auspices of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), have taken a stand against famous cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.





They staged a protest in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 18, joining groups like Women Society, Christian Association of Nigeria and others to take a stand against Bobrisky and the influence he creates.





Well, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reacted negatively to the report. According to her, the youths have misplaced priorities because there are other things they can devote their time to protesting about.

In an Instagram post, Tonto explained that there is robbery, corruption, no jobs or education, yet some youths are protesting about Bobrisky. See her post below:









