Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted over the protest organised by some youths against cross-dresser, Bobrisky.The Bobrisky ally took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 19, 2019, where she slammed those who went all out to protest against Bobrisky. An astonished and annoyed Tonto couldn’t believe Nigerians would focus on Bobrisky when there are other things to protest against.“Our country is collapsing by the day, no road, no jobs, no medicals, no education, killings everywhere, poverty, robbery, corruption, I could go on and on. And some youths took out time to stage a paid protest against Bobrisky?? Excuse me??? Talk about misplaced priorities, sigh,” she wrote.Tonto Dikeh’s latest post is coming less than 24 hours after a protest was held in the country against the cross-dresser saying his behaviour is ungodly.