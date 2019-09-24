Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Four years ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, politics of who emerges the next President of Nigeria seems to be dominating the social media space, no thanks to political posters posted in some strategic parts of the country.Those whose posters can be seen in parts of Nigeria include the All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.In Kaduna city, posters which read, ‘El- Rufai 2023 (Mai Aiki) for President, Federal Republic of Nigeria’, sponsored by the Northern Youth Forum were seen in various parts of the state on Sunday.In Ikeja, a large billboard of Tinubu could be seen around the ‘Ikeja Along’ bus-stop, with the words, ‘BAT 2023’, although it has since been taken down.In some parts of Abuja as well, posters of Oshiomhole, and el-Rufai as his running mate can be seen pasted on public infrastructure like traffic kiosks.On the poster with the heading, ‘Mandate 2023’, it is stated that the advertisement was sponsored by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.Although none of the three politicians has openly declared their intention to run, there are rumours that they are planning to contest but only using their proxies to push their agenda.The National Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, described the posters as harmful to Nigeria’s democracy, saying the current administration was too young for politicking to begin towards the next one.Sani said, “(It is) too early because the performance of the current regime must count for the politics of 2023.“What is more, politics of 2023 at this point in time is capable of distracting the present government away from being focused on the task of delivering on the promise of its mandate.”The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, also decried the emergence of the campaign materials towards the 2023 presidential elections.Odumakin said, though the politicians were entitled to the campaign, they should contribute their efforts towards the “change” they promised Nigerians, which, according to him, Nigerians have yet to see.”