The Police Command in Plateau said it would commence the arrest and impounding of vehicles using tinted glasses without permission from Oct. 10.The command said it would also impound vehicles with covered or without number plates beginning from this period.DSP Terna Tyopev, Police Public Relations Officer in the state disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.“The command will as from Oct. 10 commence enforcement of impounding vehicles with covered number plates or without number plate and vehicles without permit to use tinted glasses.“Owners and drivers of such vehicles shall be treated in accordance with the law,”Tyopev said that the practice was aiding kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the state.He explained that criminals and kidnappers use such vehicles to beat security at checkpoints.“We have observed with dismay the negative trend whereby some individuals, politicians, government functionaries, among others cover their vehicle number plates.“Some people are also in the habit of using vehicles with tinted glasses without any authorisation from the police.“This has made the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery etc by the police very difficult.“The command hereby warn members of the public to desist from such acts; members of the public should be law abiding and road users are expected to comply fully with road traffic act,” he advised.The spokesman said the two weeks window was to enable members of the public to get their vehicles properly registered.