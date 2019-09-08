



A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has dismissed what he described as fake news being circulated by the APC to portray President Muhammadu Buhari as having a West African School Certificate (WASC).





Frank was reacting to a media report, which he alleged was aimed at deceiving Nigerians and also swaying the Presidential Election Petition Court to rule in favour of General Buhari.





He urged the APC to stop spreading falsehood as “the world knows that Buhari has no secondary school certificate anywhere.”





According to him, the report titled: “Buhari cambridge certificate verification, PDP agent disappointed” is a fake news from the pit of hell.

The report quoting an unnamed source as claiming among other things that ‘As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal kicked off few months ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sent a team of lawyers and other party agents to the University of Cambridge to confirm the authenticity of the West African School Certificate (WASC) of President Muhammadu Buhari.





‘A Cambridge source said that the opposition party not only sent a delegation but also made a request seeking potential evidence, citing doubts about the authenticity of the President’s WASC results.





‘The source said that the PDP representatives who visited Cambridge were stunned to discover that the President did write the examination, passed and were even dumbfounded when they cited the well kept records of the Cambridge University.





‘The source said even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and associates requested Cambridge provide them with a confirmation of his certificate,’ the report said.





Frank, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday, wondered why the APC could descend so low in trying to fraudulently rewrite history by claiming that Cambridge University allegedly confirmed that a self-confessed certificate-less General Buhari now had a certificate.





He said: “It is a shame that Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and his lackeys have become so shameless to the point where they churn out blatant lies to confuse Nigerians. The question is: does Gen. Buhari have a WAEC certificate?





“If yes, where is it? Lai Mohammed had admitted that Buhari does not have a WAEC certificate and asked Nigerians to forgive him for not knowing where his (Buhari) certificate was 53 years after leaving Secondary School.





“Nigerians can now see why the APC’s government is clueless. This so called cambridge source, who is he? What is his name? Nigerians will love to get in touch with him to ascertain the veracity of the information.





“But I can assure Nigerians that the source will forever remain anonymous, reason being that this so called source does not exist.





“This is pure garbage being churned out by the APC’s and Buhari’s propaganda machine but glory be to God, Nigerians are not buying and will not buy the lies this time around. Instead, Nigerians are asking that Buhari be sacked, #SACKBUHARI,” the Bayelsa-born activist said.





He said that if Justice Walter Onnoghen could be fraudulently hounded out of the Judiciary as Chief Justice of Nigeria because of his alleged lack of full asset declaration, why should General Buhari who has no record of having completed his school certificate remain as President in brazen violation of the nation’s Constitution?





He said: “Onnoghen was embarrased and forced to resign from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for omitting to declare all his assets, yet Lai Mohammed is asking Nigerians to forgive Buhari who has no WAEC Certificate and once lied that his certificate is with the military.





“General Buhari is now the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, yet he cannot fish out his certificate from the military authorities.





“Notwithstanding, APC wants Nigerians to depend on an unknown and unnamed source from Cambridge to believe General Buhari has a certificate. Why go to Sokoto when you can get what you lack inside your ‘sokoto?’





“The Constitution is clear. A minimum of school certificate is required to contest for the office of President. The law is also clear on the penalty for perjury.





“I want to use this opportunity to remind the presidential electoral petition judges that Nigerians are watching and waiting to read what their judgement will be.





“Give the right judgement by sacking Gen. Buhari because he does not have a WAEC certificate which amounts to a gross violation of the constitution and write your names in GOLD on the annals of Nigeria’s history for being men of courage and integrity who stood by the truth at a critical moment.





“Initially Gen. Buhari said the certificate was with the military. None of his course mates in the military could testify under oath that they did submit their certificates to the military.





“Besides, even the military itself has come out boldly to say that they are not in possession of General Buhari’s WAEC certificate. Is this a ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ certificate that people cannot see?”

