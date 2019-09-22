Over 30 cows were over the weekend struck to death by thunder at Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The cows, which were 36 in number were said to had been moved by Fulani herdsmen into the community’s sacred groove located on the town’s mountain top when the disaster occurred.









When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident known as Oke-Owa, the dead cows including calves were seen scattered all over the mountain.









According to a source in the community, he described the incident as the wrath of their gods on the herdsmen as he stressed that they desecrated the sacred groove which is forbidden in the town.













Details later.

