The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, on Tuesday, said he was told to join the All Progressives Congress so that he could be forgiven of an offence he did not commit.According to him, members of the APC had a wrong impression that he was negotiating to join the party after the elections.He also faulted the judgment by a United Kingdom Court in favour of Process and Industrial Development Ltd to take over the assets of Nigeria estimated at $9.6bn, describing it as “a judicial scam of the highest order and judicial tsunami.Mailafia stated these in an interview with journalists during a meeting of stakeholders at the national secretariat of ADC in Abuja.During the event, the National Chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, said the National Working Committee of the party had resolved to adopt “a policy of radical transparency” and ensure that members know all issues concerning the party, especially its finances.He said, “As a result, there would be a regular interface between all state executives and their colleagues at the national level. Henceforth, apart from the monthly National Executive Council meetings, there would be conference of party Treasurers, Financial Secretaries, and Auditors.”But Mailafia said, “Just before the elections, there were pressures on me and I was even interrogated by security agencies over something that happened in the CBN about 10 years ago which was not even in my department.“They blackmailed me that if I join APC, I would be forgiven. I told them, why can’t they join me?I even asked them why can’t President Muhammadu Buhari come and join my party, ACD? What does he have that I don’t have more than him? Is it their analogue generation that will save Nigeria? Somebody that has never even used a computer. What have they to offer Nigeria again?”Speaking on the P&ID court verdict, Mailafia warned that if care was not taken, it would put Nigeria in a big mess.He said, “The P&ID is a judicial scam of the highest order and it has been orchestrated by international forces that want to destroy our country. They did it in conspiracy with some high-powered Nigerians and it is very shameful.”