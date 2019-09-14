



Buruji Kashamu, former senator representing Ogun east, has dissociated himself from activities of some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.





Over 1000 members of the Kashamu-led fashion had dumped the PDP for the APC.





The defectors had said they took the decision in a show of solidarity with Dapo Abiodun, governor of the state.





But in a statement by Austin Oniyokor, Kashamu’s media adviser, the former senator said the defectors do not have his blessings.

Kashamu said he has no problem with anyone wishing to exercise his freedom of association but that it must be done responsibly.





He said while it is true that he has canvassed support for the Abiodun-led administration in the overall interest of the state, such should not be misconstrued to mean that he has defected to the APC or authorised any of his followers and associates to do so.





“I do not have any problem with anyone or a group of people exercising their right to freedom of association but such must be done responsibly and not with elements of lies, blackmail and outright subterfuge,” the statement said.





“Kola Akinyemi and his co-travellers should desist from dropping my name in their political prostitution and voyage of anywhere ‘belle face’.





” I dissociate myself and my genuine followers from this group of desperados. Their movement to the APC in Ogun state does not have my blessings.





“It is true that politics is dynamic. If there is going to be any political alignment or movement in the future, it is going to be a collective decision with the buy-in of all stakeholders.





“And it will be done openly, not in the less than honourable manner that these characters have done theirs.”





The former senator urged all PDP members to keep faith with the party and continue to work for its interest and growth.

