



Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, says there is no money Osun State can make in the next 40 years that his father, Adedeji Adeleke, has not already made as the 'omo baba olowo' crooner revealed why he stayed away from Nigeria for eight months.





A similar controversial statement regarding the paltry financial capacity of Osun was made by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.





Contrary to beliefs that Davido was away from the country to promote his music on the international scene, the singer said he had to leave the country for some time due to the fillers he was getting that the government was after him.





According to him, he needed to protect his family and associates which he was why he left the country.

The singer made this known at his album private listening event, Wednesday night, which held at Landmark Events, Victoria Island, where he disclosed that if he had chosen to stay things would not have gone smoothly for him as the government were beginning to track his activities.





The singer whose album, 'A Good Time', will be released in October while fielding questions from MTV Base TV host, Ehiz, said, “With the whole politics thing it was first about family. Honestly, it was first about family. I was in Osun with my guys. We saw everything in plain sight. Let me tell you a story about my uncle. My uncle is the last born of the family. The original politician of the family is Serubawon, my father’s elder brother.





“He was the first governor of Osun state; came back then went for senator you know when everybody for the state knows that this is the next governor and then we just woke up one day and they said he went to eat somewhere and he died.





“Yoruba culture when somebody holds an office and he passes on they either give the bride or the close relatives. The next in line is B red’s daddy and he is just a happy person. He doesn’t like politics but when you lose your brother everybody knows what’s up. With that, they wanted to give my uncle automatically.





“A day to them swearing him in as senator they said no we want to do re-election another guy has come up and my father doesn’t like wahala so he said let’s go to the other party if we lose we pack our thing and go. The next day we did election my uncle cleared 16 out of 17 local government areas.





“He became a senator in just a week. His own journey to winning that governorship primary election was out of sight that was how we knew this one nah God.





“It was painful and will tell everybody here that was the real reason I was not even in the country because of the politics. I have to watch what I say. If I was around he no go dey OK for me and my people. So I had to be a man and say look let me stay away.





“We have Adeleke University all the roads that lead was done by my father. There’s no money Osun wants to make in the next 30 to 40 years that my father has not made. The way things turned out was crazy.





When asked if he got any backlash for doing what he did, he said no.





According to him, he met an APC chieftain at a wedding in Paris where

they both shared a joke.





He said he “felt shebi una don take am".





"That’s why I'm back," he explained. "I’m praying every day for the country. Everybody is complaining why you talking about politics. I have an American passport I could have chosen to stay there. But this is home and I am comfortable here.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday