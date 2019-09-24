Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Stylish Yoruba actress, Tayo Sobola aka Sotayo Gaga recently called out her senior colleague, Saidi Balogun, over introducing her to an alleged scammer, known as Idris.The actress noted that she was approached by Saidi Balogun and Mustapha Sholagbade to become a brand ambassador for Idris’ company that renders the service of helping Muslims to visit Mecca.She noted that Idris has absconded with the money he made from her Instagram followers.In her words: “WANTED!!!!! Months ago I was approached by @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade to go on Hajj/mecca trip with them sponsored by this guy named IDRIS.I was talked into becoming an ambassador for his company and I refused immediately. After much questioning from me to @saidibalogun and @mustiphasholagbade ,they assured me that they know him well and he’s not a scammer. Then I accepted the offer of going with them to Hajj.“Now, I was sent a flier to post on my page which is suppose to be the proper procedure to be taken. Now, to cut all long stories this guy took money from some of my contacts and since then he has neither called anyone /picked up calls nor refunded the money he collected . He’s nowhere to be found.Mr @saidibalogun i have been calling and messaging you in the last few months please and please , kindly provide this guy you claim to know. He needs to refund the money he took from my contacts,” she wrote partly.Saidi Balogun was yet to react to the Sobola’s claims as at the time of filing this report.