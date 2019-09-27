Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

No fewer than 40 Special Advisers, including four women, were on Friday sworn in by Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.He called on them to brace up by giving useful and human- oriented advice for the development of the state.The governor urged the appointees to consider their appointments as a call for serve humanity with commitment.Tambuwal spoke while administering the oath of office on the newly appointed advisers at the International Conference Centre, Sokoto.According to him: ” We all owe the state a duty to advance it’s course to prosperity.”Therefore, we have to join hands to make our state a shining example.“This government will continue to ensure the spread of development and well being of all and sundry through responsive service delivery across the state.”