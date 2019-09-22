



Gunmen suspected to be herders have killed two people in an early morning attack on Shaforo and Kudumti communities in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.





About six people were also said to have been wounded, including one of the military personnel who took on the herders in a gun battle.





Witnesses said the attackers were herders, but the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said they were cattle rustlers.





Nguroje said, “One of the attackers was killed in the crossfire with security operatives and his corpse has been deposited at the Numan mortuary.









Numan has long been troubled by herdsmen and armed persons, often with many lives lost and properties destroyed.

