Nigeria’s Super Falcons have intensified training ahead of the third round of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifying fixture against Cote d’Ivoire.Christopher Danjuma, the team’s stand-in coach, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that their preparations were in top gear in view of the game’s importance.“Our preparations have been great. Every one knows how important it is to qualify for the Olympic Games. So, we are taking the match against Cote d’ Ivoire very serious.“But it`s one step at a time. We have to go past the Ivorians before we meet other opponents.“The ultimate target is simply to qualify for the Olympics,’’ Danjuma, who took charge of the team in the wake of team head coach Thomas Dennerby’s departure, said.NAN reports that Dennerby was reported to have left the team unceremoniously, following a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).The coach, who is also the manager of Nigeria’s under-20 female team, said the technical crew was focusing on the mentality and psyche of the players.“Any country playing against Nigeria gets prepared. So, we have been working on our mentality which is an area they will likely intimidate us.“We are also concentrating on the psyche, the physical fitness, tactical and technical ability of the team,’’ he added.NAN reports that the Super Falcons’ camp, which boasts of 25 home-based players, is still awaiting the arrival of a number of foreign-based players.The coach though was, however, quick to add that the team was still good in terms of the players already in camp.“We have great and talented home-based players who are all seeking for an opportunity to showcase themselves’’.NAN reports that the first leg game of the fixture is scheduled for Sept. 30 with the Ivorians playing hosts.