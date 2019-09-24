Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has revealed that he has submitted the list of players he intends to use for October 13 international friendly match against Brazil in Singapore to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).Nigeria will play against Brazil in an international friendly in Singapore on October 13.Looking forward to a tough game against the record World Cup winners, Rohr said he was not toying with game hence he has decided to play with the best available players in Singapore.“I am glad that we have all the Super Eagles regulars back in training and playing for their respective clubs, so I have to play my best players against Brazil. It’s a good test game and we shall give it our best shot ahead of our AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho,” stated.“Brazil have invited their best players to tackle us and we cannot afford to toy with our list of players. I have submitted the list of players I think will give a good game to the South Americans. NFF should release them list soon.”Rohr revealed that the Nigerian federation was working hard to get an African opposition to shape up the Super Eagles after the Brazil game ahead of the qualifiers.Among players expected to be in Rohr’s list for the game against Brazil are Francis Uzoho and Joe Aribo, as well as skipper Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo, who missed the friendly game against Ukraine will return.Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem, Alex Iwobi. Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu are also expected in the squad for the Brazil friendly.