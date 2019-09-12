Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has lost his 97-year-old mother, Elizabeth Rohr.According to the Nigeria Football Federation, which broke the news on its verified Twitter handle, Elizabeth just died.The NFF commiserated with the German national over his loss.NFF wrote, “We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.