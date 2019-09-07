Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam on Friday expressed pain, anger over Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s alleged demolition of mosque at the Trans -Amadi area of Port Harcourt.The Sultan of Sokoto is the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims.The JNI’s Secretary – General, Dr Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the Sultan in a statement in Kaduna, said under whatever guise the mosque was demolished, the act remained painful and unfortunate.The Sultan, however, cautioned the Muslim community across the country, to remain calm pending the resolution of the crisis.He said the religious body was working round the clock to address the act and forestall the occurrence of such an “abominable act in Rivers State and anywhere in the country.”The statement read, “Jama’tu Nasril Islam under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, as the custodian of the Islamic Religion in Nigeria, whose revered symbol is inherent in the Masjid, the mosque, described by our revered Prophet, on whom peace and benediction of Allah will be upon, as Baitullah, (the house of Allah), is without any doubt pained by the act of demolition of Trans-Amadi mosque under whatever guise.“However, at trying moments such as this, Muslims should be guided by the Qur’anic teaching of introspection and perseverance, truthfulness and sincerity. Such stand fetches for them Allah’s guidance on how the situation would be approached and solved.“Muslims are therefore called upon to be calm and be prayerful, while the leadership seeks for concordant and accordant redress, within the shortest possible time-frame.”