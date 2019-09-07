Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Friday, inaugurated the ‘Light Up Ibadan’ project, noting that the state embarked on the deployment of smart LED street lighting technology to fight crime.Makinde said the project would improve the security of lives and position the state for socio-economic development.He stated these during the ceremony at the Challenge interchange near the old Ibadan Toll Gate of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa.According to the statement, the project is one of the activities lined up for the commemoration of the governor’s 100 days in office.Makinde was quoted to have said, “The benefits accruable from the provision of standard and adequate infrastructure, particularly smart streetlights, cannot be overemphasised. It is indeed an essential component of our face-lifting and industrialisation programme.“Let me use the medium to reiterate our administration’s unflinching commitment to the uplifting of the welfare of our people and we shall always endeavour to bring to fruition our great dreams of better life for our citizens, be it in the rural or urban centres.The governor, therefore, appealed to all persons, irrespective of political and religious affiliations, to cooperate with his administration in steering the ship of the state to greater heights.He also directed the contractor of the project to be prompt in its execution within a 45-day window, while warning against compromise on functionality and quality.Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Prof Raphael Afonja, had stated that the delivery of the smart LED streetlights infrastructure across some strategic routes within the Ibadan metropolis was one of the achievements of Makinde administration towards improving security and infrastructure in the state.