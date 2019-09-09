



Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has asked wife of singer Timi Dakola, Busola to stop telling lies ''up and dan''.





Fatoyinbo stated this while reacting to the court paper Busola filed at the Federal High Court Abuja recently. Busola in the court paper, insisted that Fatoyinbo raped her. She demanded for an apology and also for Fatoyinbo to pay N10 million legal fees for the case.

See what Fatoyinbo posted on his IG page this evening:





