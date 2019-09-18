Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has drawn attention of the public to some mischievous scammers and fraudsters who specialize in hacking into social media platforms to perpetuate crime.The Honourable Minister stated this on Wednesday by the Ministry’s Director of Press Mr Lere Adams and confirms that fraudsters have hacked into his face book account impersonating him and soliciting for contracts from the Federal Government saying that this is totally false and misleading.For the records, the Ministry and indeed the Honourable Minister wish to notify the general public to carefully verify all information emanating from the Minister’s social media platforms, as these hackers are out to smear the image of Mr Sunday Dare, the Ministry and in effect the Federal Government of Nigeria.He added that the general public is kindly advised to be well guided.