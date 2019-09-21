 Sowore's travails are self inflicted - Reno Omokri reacts to treason charges against him | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Sowore's travails are self inflicted - Reno Omokri reacts to treason charges against him

Reno Omokri has reacted to the treason charges filed against Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, by the Buhari-led administration.


In a thread he shared on Twitter, Reno accused Sowore of allowing President Buhari use him and his media outfit (sahara reporters)to discredit and insult the person of Former President Goodluck Jonathan during the buildup of the 2015 Presidential election.

According to Reno, President Buhari would not have emerged President if it wasn't for Sowore. Read his tweets below






