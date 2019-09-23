Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

The Network of International Human Rights Organisations and Coalitions say it may soon adopt detained Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr Omoyele Sowore, as a “Prisoner of Conscience”.The Civil Society Network Against Corruption said on Monday in Lagos State that it was working with renowned rights groups across the world to ensure that Sowore was adopted as a Prisoner of Conscience unless the Federal Government releases the activist without further delay.They also expressed shock that the Nigerian authorities were making frivolous charges against Sowore who had been in custody since August 5.The group also called for the release of Olawale Bakare, a member of #RevolutionNow arrested in Osogbo, Osun, on August 5, Publisher of Cross River Watch, Mr Agba Jalingo and Ekanem Ekpo. The last two were arrested by the police and have yet to be taken to court.“The continued detention of Sowore is an embarrassment to Nigeria as a country. Everywhere we visit across the world, people are asking questions about Sowore’s detention.“Many people do not understand the logic of laying charges of treason against Sowore simply because he used the word revolution.“His incarceration continues to put a question mark on the credibility of the Nigerian government. Democracy dies when the culture of debate and the tradition of protest are lost,” the group said in a statement by CSNAC Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju,CSNAC said the Nigerian government had beyond imaginations embarrassed itself by charging Sowore for “insulting the President”.“It is even more ridiculous that he is being charged for insulting Mr President and also for money laundering where money was legitimately transferred through the financial institutions.“These are frivolous charges aimed at seeking justification for his illegal arrest and continuous detention.”CSNAC said from indications, the Nigerian government was desperate to press charges against Sowore and ensure he is jailed at all cost.