The Conference of Speakers of South West Legislatures on Friday called for the involvement of all stakeholders to tackle the worsening insecurity in the region.They also stressed on the need for integration in the region to ensure even development and adequate security.These were some of the resolutions at the end of the maiden meeting of the Speakers at the complex of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday night.These were disclosed to correspondents at the end of the meeting by the Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun.He disclosed that the meeting was to proffer lasting solution to security threat confronting the region and also to discuss issues bordering on development in the region, xenophobic attacks and others.In his welcome address earlier, the Chief host and Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who also doubles as the Chairman of Conference of Speakers of Nigeria, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said all stakeholders in Southwest must collaborate to find lasting solutions to the hydra-headed security problems confronting the region.“We know the problems confronting us as a region which includes; kidnapping, theft, arson and herdsmen attacks on our people. It has reached an alarming height and we need to beef up our internal security.”He said the speakers were to deliberate on Southwest economic and socio-political integration, adding that the idea to establish special security offices across Southwest is also in the offing.Obasa urged the Federal Government to be proactive in securing Nigerian Nationals in South Africa against the xenophobic attacks.“I urge the local governments, State and Federal Governments to work assiduously to stem the threat to peace.“There should be speedy action to halt this sad development, we condemn xenophobic attacks in it entirety and we urge our citizens to give peace a chance and not to result to vandalization of their investments in Nigeria in retaliation to South African xenophobia,” Obasa said.Oleyelogun said the speakers deliberated on a lot of issues including unity, security threats, killings in South Africa, “we condemn it in its totality.”“We want peace and unity in southwestern states and we had a robust debate on what can move our zone forward.”Commenting on the models of tackling insecurity in the region, Oleyelogun said, “each of the respective Speakers have to go back to their own domain and have discussions with their governors and meet with stakeholders to fine-tune the way forward.”On how to fund the proposed special security offices to be established across southwest, he noted that the governors are ready to support security matter, “You can not quantify it in money as it involves lives.”Oleyelogun said.Present at the parley were all the speakers from the South West; Ogun State Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin of Oyo, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, Hon. Timothy Owoeye of Osun, and some of the principal officers of the respective state Assemblies and their Clerks.