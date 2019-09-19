Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Expatriates have named Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt to be among the most dangerous places to live and work in the world according to the latest Expat Insider Survey, done by InterNations.Africa News reports that about 20, 259 expats representing 182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories, covering topics such as quality of life, cost of living, personal finance, safety and security and more took part in the survey.According to the report, South Africa came 63 out of 64 while Nigeria was listed at number 62, Kenya at 58 and Egypt at 52.Interestingly, Brazil matched South Africa and Nigeria as one of the worst destinations in regards to safety and security covering peacefulness, personal safety, and political stability.