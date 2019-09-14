



Six people have been reportedly killed in an attack on Fadaman Rimi community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.





Two others, including a physically-challenged person, were abducted in Kugosi Gadani village, also in Chikun local government area.





The killings in Fadaman Rimi were said to have occurred on Saturday morning.





A resident said suspected hoodlums who were armed with sophisticated weapons arrived the village in large number and started shooting sporadically.





He said six people were killed on the spot while several others were sustained injuries from gunshots.





“They came about 6:00am and started shooting. I don’t know how many they were but they many and they were armed with sophisticated weapons,” he said.





“There was pandemonium as people heard sounds of gunshots and they started running for safety. They shooting at us as we were running. They looted our property and took away our cows. We are all terrified by this incident.”





Sources said the abduction of the two people in Kugosi Gadani village occurred around 11pm on Thursday.





When contacted, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, said somebody called him over the incident and he was making efforts to verify the information.





“I am just trying to verify, somebody called me some 6 minutes ago. I think when the incident happened, they didn’t even report to the police, I am trying to verify from the community,” he said.





“I have gotten a link (contact) to the community and I have been trying the (telephone) line for the past 20 minutes. I want to get the picture of what happened, because the police were not contacted… I am trying to get the facts and come up with a statement.”





